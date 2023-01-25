News

Vet council decries dearth of veterinarians in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

…as UNILORIN inducts 44 veterinary doctors

Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has decried the dearth of veterinarians in the country, warning that the development is dangerous for the nation’s healthcare delivery system, as the University of Ilorin graduated 44 veterinary doctors who were inducted into the veterinary practice. VCN President, Dr. Aisha A. Baju, said this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the fourth induction and Oath-taking for 2020/2021 graduating class of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). Baju also lamented that VCN was one of the least funded federal agencies in Nigeria, urging the Federal Government to make adequate budgetary allocation to the Council to enhance performance of its arduous responsibilities. She said: “There is dearth of veterinary doctors in most states in Nigeria. Because of this shortage, veterinary doctors can not function in the cities themselves. I don’t know the statistics of veterinarians in Kwara state but most of the states I have been to, I discover that there is shortage of vet medical practitioners. “We receive a lot of complaints about this menace that we have to mobilise and set up a pressure group to talk to the state governments. This is because many of the state governments do not know the importance of veterinarians when it comes to health.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Well-trained, knowledgeable public servants imperative for effective service delivery, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that it is imperative for the nation to develop a well-trained, knowledgeable and well-motivated public servants for effective service delivery and excellent performance. Osinbajo said this Thursday evening when he received at the Presidential Villa, 49 graduands of the pioneer cohort of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) & […]
News Top Stories

Oronsaye Report: N’Assembly urged to save NOA from merger

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The National Assembly has been urged to spare the National Orientation Agency (NOA) from the ongoing plans to merge or scrap some agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government as part of efforts to reduce the cost of governance in the country. A former Director General of the NOA, Alhaji Idi Farouk, who made the […]
News

Mimiko urges Southern, Northern governors to settle differences over security

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has called for a meeting between Southern and Northern governors in order to settle their differences on security challenges facing the country. Mimiko, who is the immediate past governor of the state, said the resolution reached by the Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, would amount to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica