Vet council decries dearth of veterinarians in Nigeria

…as UNILORIN inducts 44 veterinary doctors

Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has decried the dearth of veterinarians in the country, warning that the development is dangerous for the nation’s healthcare delivery system, as the University of Ilorin graduated 44 veterinary doctors who were inducted into the veterinary practice. VCN President, Dr. Aisha A. Baju, said this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the fourth induction and Oath-taking for 2020/2021 graduating class of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). Baju also lamented that VCN was one of the least funded federal agencies in Nigeria, urging the Federal Government to make adequate budgetary allocation to the Council to enhance performance of its arduous responsibilities. She said: “There is dearth of veterinary doctors in most states in Nigeria. Because of this shortage, veterinary doctors can not function in the cities themselves. I don’t know the statistics of veterinarians in Kwara state but most of the states I have been to, I discover that there is shortage of vet medical practitioners. “We receive a lot of complaints about this menace that we have to mobilise and set up a pressure group to talk to the state governments. This is because many of the state governments do not know the importance of veterinarians when it comes to health.

