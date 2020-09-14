Arts & Entertainments

Veteran actor and lecturer, Prof. Ayo Akinwale, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Professor Ayo Akinwale, a prominent senior lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, is dead.
The Professor died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.
His death was confirmed in a statement by Prof. Abdulrasheed Adeoye, Dean, Faculty of Arts, of the university.
He wrote, “TRANSITION TO HIGHER GLORY
“If life is not vanity upon vanity, then, what is it? Death is indeed wicked!
“With heavy heart and total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I announce the passing on to higher glory of Prof. Ayo Akinwale, of the Department of the Performing Arts, University of Ilorin. He died today, the 13th September 2020 at the Unilorin Teaching Hospital.
“May the Almighty God comfort the family and all of us.”
A versatile producer, academician, playwright and former broadcaster, late Akinwale was the producer of a popular movie, ‘Sango’.
He was also the pioneer board chairman of the University of Ilorin FM.
Akinwale was born to the royal household of Pa Akinwale in the ancient City of Ibadan and attended St. Lukes Demonstration School, Molete Ibadan, Oyo State, and then proceeded to Methodist High School also in Ibadan, where he was introduced to theater arts.
In 1966, he acted as ‘Imodoye’ in a movie titled ‘Ogboju Ode ninu Igbo Irunmole,’ produced by one of his teachers and then moved to Molusi College in Ijebu Igbo, where he obtained his Senior School Leaving Certificate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon’s killer

Posted on Author Reporter

  The man who cut short the life and music of rock superstar John Lennon with a burst of bullets nearly 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be freed from a sentence that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, a New York prison system spokesperson said on Wednesday. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ hopes to shift perception of being Black

Posted on Author Reporter

    Beyonce’s new visual album celebrating Black culture was greeted with rapturous reviews on Friday, arriving in the midst of a cultural reckoning about race and social justice. “Black is King,” which reimagines the story of the “The Lion King” movie with humans, is intended to “shift the global perception of the word Black,” […]
Arts & Entertainments

Echoes of women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African traditional societies, childbearing – the responsibility of a woman in marriage – is held in high esteem. In most cultures failure to fulfill this role of motherhood is often greeted with sustained reproach and psychological torment to the woman. In fact, barren women are not accepted by society; they are usually subjected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: