Veteran actor, broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, is dead

Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actor, broadcaster, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, known simply as Sadiq Daba, is dead. He died on Wednesday night in Lagos.
A source close to the late actor confirmed the sad news to New Telegraph.
According to the source, Daba was rushed from his Marwa Garden home in an ambulance to Ikeja General hospital. He wasn’t attended to on time and he died inside the ambulance.
Daba has worked as a broadcaster for  Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
His acting career came to prominence in the late 1970s, starring  as Bitrus in the drama series, ‘Cockcrow at Dawn’.
He featured in many Nollywood films.
In 2015, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as “Inspector Waziri” in October 1.
He had his secondary education at St. Edward’s Secondary School. He got higher degrees in many institutions including Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.
In 2017, Daba announced his diagnosis of leukemia and prostate cancer, and  was supported with fundraising by several Nigerians including Josephine Obiajulu Odumakin, Mabel Oboh.
On February 3, 2018, Daba joined Project Pink Blue to walk against cancer to commemorate World Cancer Day.

Reporter

