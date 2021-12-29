Veteran Actor, ‘Fadeyi Oloro’ needs help to tackle ill-health

The Coalition for A Better Nigeria has called on well-meaning Nigerians to save the life of ailing Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro.

Coalition National Coordinator Bamiji Awa made the call in a statement on Tuesday night in Lagos.

Awa said: “Our dear Super Nollywood Actor, Chief Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as “Fadeyi Oloro” is in dire need of the generous support of kind hearted Nigerians concerning his failing health.

“We brought this into public knowledge after years of his health crisis which is certainly beyond the control of his immediate family.”

Awa, who is also the President-General, Grand Council of Yoruba Youths, said that the ailing veteran actor needed assistance from spirited individuals and corporate organisations.

“Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro has cried out to Nigerians, seeking financial assistance amidst health challenges,“ he said.

According to Awa, the ailing actor has said he has conducted a series of tests to ascertain the nature of his ailment but to no avail.

He said that Arowosafe had sold all his property while moving from one hospital to another in search of a cure.

In 2019, when the actor’s health challenge first hit public attention, Governor Kayode Fayemi, among others sent money to him.

