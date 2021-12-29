Arts & Entertainments

Veteran Actor, ‘Fadeyi Oloro’ needs help to tackle ill-health

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Coalition for A Better Nigeria has called on well-meaning Nigerians to save the life of ailing Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro.

Coalition National Coordinator Bamiji Awa made the call in a statement on Tuesday night in Lagos.

Awa said: “Our dear Super Nollywood Actor, Chief Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as “Fadeyi Oloro” is in dire need of the generous support of kind hearted Nigerians concerning his failing health.

“We brought this into public knowledge after years of his health crisis which is certainly beyond the control of his immediate family.”

Awa, who is also the President-General, Grand Council of Yoruba Youths, said that the ailing veteran actor needed assistance from spirited individuals and corporate organisations.

“Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro has cried out to Nigerians, seeking financial assistance amidst health challenges,“ he said.

According to Awa, the ailing actor has said he has conducted a series of tests to ascertain the nature of his ailment but to no avail.

He said that Arowosafe had sold all his property while moving from one hospital to another in search of a cure.

In 2019, when the actor’s health challenge first hit public attention, Governor Kayode Fayemi, among others sent money to him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I make songs that reflect my life,  personality – Rasaqi NFG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Singer and songwriter, Rasaqi NFG, during a recent chat with the media, took time to point out that despite his looks and style he is not going to be regarded as a lover boy artist. Stating that his music will be directed at expressing different situations and aspects of life, the Afro pop star […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido: For being a black man, I was mocked in U.S. college

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido), has said he was mocked by white students while studying in the United States of America (USA) over his race.   The singer made this known during a chat with the Recording Academy, the body governing the Grammy Awards. According to Davido, after gaining admission to study in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Spotlighting development of dance in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Since its premiere last year, ‘For the Love of Dance, a Wajo documentary on the growth and progress of the dance industry in Nigeria, has continued to attract attention and stimulate discourse aimed at repositioning the industry.   Created by Enhance 360 and directed by Seun Adeleye, ‘For the Love of Dance’ is a profound […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica