Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, dies at 79

Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, popularly known as Okoro, his character in the defunct popular television drama series, The Village Headmaster, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that Johnson died about 4:10a.m. yesterday during a brief illness. He would have been 80 in January next year. This came a few months after Ukwak Asuquo, popularly known for his role as Boniface in the popular television series, died.

Like this: Like Loading...