Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, to be buried today

Veteran actor, and broadcaster, Jimmy Johnson, would be buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, today in line with COVID-19 protocols, according to his family. Johnson passed on at the age of 80 years on July 8, after complications from surgery in an Abuja hospital.

He was best known for his role of entrepreneur and shop owner “Okoro”, which he played for about a decade in Nigeria’s longest running TV drama, The Village Headmaster, on Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA), between 1968 and 1988. His Village Headmaster colleagues include: Justus Esiri (Headmaster), Dejumo Lewis (Oloja), Clara Olushola (Sisi Clara), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Funso Adeolu (Chief Elenyimi) Joe Layode (Mr. Garuba) Albert Kosemasi (Gorimapa), Tunde Oloyode, producer/director of 364 episodes and many others.
His involvement in drama and theatre arts began in Ibadan in the early 1960’s and saw him working with Professor Wole Soyinka in the Orisun Theatre Company and the Mbari Artistes and Writers Club, a diverse group of University lecturers.

