Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, dies @ 86

Veteran actor and filmmaker , Chief Jimoh Aliu (popularly known as Aworo), is dead.

He died, aged 86, on Thursday after a brief illness at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

A source, who is also a filmmaker, confirmed the news to New Telegraph. It was gathered that the corpse of the deceased would be moved to his residence at Adebayo area in Ado-Ekiti before being taken to his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, where he would be buried Friday.

Aliu, a former President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), was working on five movie projects expected to feature top Nollywood actors, but died while producing the first one titled, ‘Olowo Ite’.

The veteran, who was born in Okemesi-Ekiti, began his acting career in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group. He left the theatre group in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party.

The late Aliu had produced and featured in various Yoruba movies including Arelu, Yanpan Yarin, and Fopomoyo.

