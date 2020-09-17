Arts & Entertainments

Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, dies @ 86

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Veteran actor and filmmaker , Chief Jimoh Aliu (popularly known as Aworo), is dead.
He died, aged 86, on Thursday after a brief illness at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.
A source, who is also a filmmaker, confirmed the news to New Telegraph. It was gathered that the corpse of the deceased would be moved to his residence at Adebayo area in Ado-Ekiti before being taken to his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, where he would be buried Friday.
Aliu, a former President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), was working on five movie projects expected to feature top Nollywood actors, but died while producing the first one titled, ‘Olowo Ite’.
The veteran, who was born in Okemesi-Ekiti, began his acting career in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group. He left the theatre group in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party.
The late Aliu had produced and featured in various Yoruba movies including Arelu, Yanpan Yarin, and Fopomoyo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: Nigeria’s cinema industry loses N6bn – Association

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), on Friday, said it had lost over N6bn in the course of the lockdown due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Patrick Lee, the Chairman of the Association, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said: “We are appealing […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ogaga Sakapide: How I arranged Chike’s classic album, ‘Boo of the Booless’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top notch Nigerian music critic, A&R Executive, Ogaga Sakapide, who has worked with top Nigerian music stars and recently a part of fast rising music sensation, Chike’s debut album, ‘Boo of the Booless”, has shared his experience putting the body of work together. “To be honest, Chike did the heavy lifting which is writing and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Echoes of women empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African traditional societies, childbearing – the responsibility of a woman in marriage – is held in high esteem. In most cultures failure to fulfill this role of motherhood is often greeted with sustained reproach and psychological torment to the woman. In fact, barren women are not accepted by society; they are usually subjected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: