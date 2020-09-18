Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, dies at 86

Octogenarian veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu, is dead. Aliu, who passed on yesterday at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Ado-Ekiti was 86. His death came up at the time he expressed his determination to redefine arts and culture in the state. Aliu had a forthnight ago in a briefing at his residence in Ado-Ekiti disclosed his latest plan on “production of five movies to reposition film industry, bring together all artistes for unity and benefits in arts/ culture.” According to a close associate, the body of the deceased would be moved to his residence at Adebayo area in Ado-Ekiti before being taken to his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state where his body would be interred today. Aliu produced his first of five-movies entitled Olowo Ite before his demise. The movies were expected to feature top Nollywood actors. Born in Okemesi-Ekiti, the deceased began acting in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group and left in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party in Ikare, Ondo State.
