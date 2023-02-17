Arts & Entertainments

Veteran actor, Jude Chukwuka, unveils cover for Early Mo-Mo

Veteran actor-turned-singer, Jude Chukwuka, has unveiled cover for the hit song, titled Early Mo- Mo, by Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector. Last month, Chukwuka released his first original track titled ‘Dundee’, which attracted rave reviews. But Early Mo-Mo, unlike Dundee, has special attraction for him. He disclosed that he was inspired to do Early Mo-Mo cover to express his love to his wife, Mimi Ufuoma, who also featured in the song. “This is a ballad, music – it expresses love for my woman, I love her and everything about this song is inspired because she’s there,” he said.

“This is for her but it is also for men that are romantic, men that appreciate their wives, and men that want their wives to get fulfillment because of their union.” Speaking at a Press Conference held on Monday at the RM Place in the Magodo Phase 2, Ketu, Lagos, to promote the song, Chukwuka noted that ‘Early Mo-Mo’ is a song that compels couples to find out how to best communicate.

“Early Mo-Mo is an existing song so I know the song and I know how it makes me feel. It is a song that compels couples to find out how to best communicate and the best time to have a conversation. I naturally gravitated towards it because it is something that I adopt in my life,” he said, adding that he got permission from Vector to do a cover for Early Mo-Mo. His words: “We approached Vector, asking if we can do this and he said okay we can do it. And since then we have been waiting for the right time, and obviously this is it,” he enthused. In attendance at the Press Conference include the Manager of St Lauren Sparkling White Fruit Juice, Oluseun Mudashiru and Mr. Leo Oji. Chukwuka explained that it is not a coincidence that the song is hitting streaming platforms in February, the month of love (Valentine).

Asked if he plans to release an album soon, he said: “I’m dropping all the singles I can, then eventually it will come to an album before the end of the year.” He assure that he is still an actor, and that he had no plans to stop that aspect of his talent. “I am an actor and forever will be an actor, but I also have another passion which is music and it has been with me for as long as acting has been.

I see mu- sic as a strong medium through which I can express myself. It’s not difficult for me to shift to music to express how I feel. “I’m eclectic. I love music in all its entirety which is why I can’t be genre bound when I want to express myself. You have to justify a lot of things in acting but music is a personal thing.” he also said, adding thathe has his strategy to penetrate the Nigerian music industry. “I do have a strategy and I’m currently in phase one of my strategy which is to do one original, one cover and push both at the same time. The idea is to bring old-school music to new people with the cover.

This cover is an experiment. “Phase two is what I call ‘Judesvibertim’. It is a program where I pick up-and-coming arts, create content with them, do a duet for their existing songs, and put it on social media and download platforms. They keep 60 percent of whatever comes from it and I keep 40 percent. That is where I’m headed but this is an introduction into that level and I’m very glad that at this point, I have found partners in Grand Oak that believe in what I’m doing. Every other person would have asked to see my experience before they proceed.” Speaking at th Conference, the Manager of St Lauren Sparkling White Fruit Juice, Oluseun Mudashiru, said: “When Jude cam to us, he came with so much passion. He said we should patner with thi vision of his, to venture into the music space. And we saw that as a very viable space, the only non-alcoholics beverage company to venture into it. And since he was speaking to love, and we feel that St Lauren should be the best brand for him. St Lauren is a non-alcoholic beverage drink from the stable of Grand Oak Limited. And St Lauren speaks to celebration, and when we say celebration, you have to celebrate in style, both your small wins and big wins. And St’ Lauren being the perfect brand for that we decided to partner with him. And we saw the vision and passion he has for it, and based on the fact that he has past works that he has done, we had leverage that to collaborate and partner with him. Our expectation is for couples to always consider the brand in terms of celebration. So we want to be the celebratory drink – wine – for every occasion. St Lauren is you perfect brand.”

 

