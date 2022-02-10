Veteran actor, ‘Natty’ dies at 79

Veteran actor, Romanus Amuta, popularly known as ‘Natty’ in the defunct television drama series, ‘New Masquerade,’ is dead.

He died on Wednesday at the age of 79 after a protracted sickness.

The first son of the deceased, Chukwuma Amuta, confirmed the death of the celebrated actor.

Chukwuma described the late actor as a caring father who did his best to raise his children.

“Yes! My father died this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness,” he said.

The the actor hailed from Ukana in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. He worked with Daily Times Newspapers before venturing into the movie Industry. He also acted in some Nollywood movies, including ‘Lion Finger’ in 2003, ‘Eagles Bride’ in 2005, and ‘Ijele’ in 1999.

His flourishing career suffered a setback when he suffered a stroke in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Cordelia, and six children.

