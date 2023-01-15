Arts & Entertainments

Veteran actor, ‘Papa Ajasco’, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi popularly known as Papa Ajasco, is dead.

His death was confirmed by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.

“I am told that the actor, singer, highlifist and trained nurse whom we fondly called ‘Uncle Ogurombo’ (not to his hearing though) passed on this evening (Saturday)”

Ogunrombi was popular for his role in Wale Adenuga’s Comedy series, Papa Ajasco.

Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco, when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Gospel singer, Chineze Okeke, out with new praise song, ‘Oyigiyigi’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gospel singer and co-pastor at The Father’s Church, Abuja, Chineze Okeke has unveiled her new gospel song titled: ‘Oyigiyigi’. The singer, who is also a worship leader in her church, explained that the song is from her second album ‘Jubilee Sound’ and strongly believes  that this is the time for people to connect with the song […]
Arts & Entertainments

Hajarat Jose living her fashion dream with VWH

Posted on Author Reporter

  At the top building of a prestigious fitness center in Lekki, Phase One, Lagos, Hajarat Jose held a Pop Up Shopping event for her VWH fashion brand. The shopping experience was well attended by friends, families and the creame de la creme from the classy Lekki residents. The movable hangers at the Pop Up […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Swag Omoluwabi’s mother foresaw his future of philanthropy, entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Reporter

  God knows that the world has yet to see a better year in the last decades, but true experienced entrepreneurs rarely allow themselves to be affected by this when they must deal with one challenge or the other, with tact poise, and acumen. To say that Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly referred to as Swag […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica