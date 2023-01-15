Veteran actor, ‘Papa Ajasco’, is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi popularly known as Papa Ajasco, is dead.

His death was confirmed by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.

“I am told that the actor, singer, highlifist and trained nurse whom we fondly called ‘Uncle Ogurombo’ (not to his hearing though) passed on this evening (Saturday)”

Ogunrombi was popular for his role in Wale Adenuga’s Comedy series, Papa Ajasco.

Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco, when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show.

