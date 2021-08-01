News

Veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, dies at 64

The Nigerian movie industry was yesterday thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actress, Rachel Oniga. Contrary to earlier reports that she died from COVID-19 complications, the family said she died of heart related disease. In a statement on behalf of the family, her sister,

 

Deaconess Toyin Odusote, said Oniga passed away around 10pm on Friday at the age of 64, saying she had been battling the ailment for some time now. She had malaria and typhoid.

 

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for the late Rachel Oniga who has been described as one of ‘Nigeria’s finest’.

 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Oniga family, Urhobo nation and Nollywood over the passing of veteran actress, Rachael Oniga. .

 

In a statement in Asaba yesterday by Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Okowa, the governor expressed bewilderment at the passing of Oniga, saying she was a consummate actress whose demise was a huge loss to Delta State and Nigeria.

He noted that the deceased contributed immensely to the “revolution” in the movie industry in the country, saying she was a great name in Nollywood, which she contributed hugely in birthing and nurturing.

Reacting to the news, the Africa Movie Academy Awards wrote: “Yesterday (30th July, 2021) was a Black Day for the African Movie Industry as we lost a Veteran in Rachel Oniga.

 

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, colleagues& fans. She’llbemissed.”

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Veteran filmmaker, storyteller, director, photographer and cinematographer, Mr. Tunde Kelani, described Oniga’s death as a shock, and a great loss to the industry.

 

He said: “I have not even recovered from it. This is a serious loss to the industry.” On his own, the President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas described the late Oniga as a thespian who was so committed to the development of the industry. “She was someone I related with very well.

 

Also, reacting to the news, celebrated actor, film director and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejike Asiegbu, described Rachel Oniga as a colossus, a true thespian, stressing that the Nigerian movie industry has lost one of its finest.

 

Born on May 23, 1957, in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State, the late Oniga hailed from Eku, Delta State.

 

She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultancy Company before her first movie titled ‘Onome’ and her debut Yoruba movie ‘Owo Blow’.

