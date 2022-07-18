Arts & Entertainments

Veteran actress, Sola Onayiga, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actress, Sola Onayiga, is dead.

The quintessential thespian, popularly known as “Ireti, Kitchen Practical” for her role in the television drama series, ‘Fuji Housr of Commotion’, had been bedridden but she died early Monday morning, according to the Secretary General of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr. Makinde Adeniran.

The celebrated actress, who was also a dancer, had featured in dozens of stage and screen productions, including as “Iya Odosu” in Fred Agbeyegbe’s ‘The King Must Dance Naked’ and “Ireti” ‘Checkmate’/’Fuji House Of Commotion’, as well as radio drama productions.

 

Reporter

