Metro & Crime

Veteran Bayelsa journalist gets financial aid from Igbo Youth leader

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Austin Bodo, the publisher of Creek News Weekly newspaper, currently bedridden due to difficulty in walking, has received some financial help from Chinedu Ugwa a friend of the media and South-South Youth Leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Bodo has been bedridden for close to a year and seeking for financial help from government and well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to enable him access effective medical care but he had not been lucky enough.

Presenting a cash gift of N.1m to Austin Bodo, Ugwa, who is also the Director General of unified Non-indigene Association of Bayelsa, opened the floodgate of financial support as a show of love from Nigerians to the sick journalist.

Presenting the money on Wednesday, the Igbo Youth Leader, who was in company of the state Chairman of the NUJ, Samuel Numonengi and other members of the union, said the gesture was borne out of his passion to touch lives.

He said: “A hero is not measured by how much he has in his bank account but how many lives he is able to touch in his life time.

“I did not do this because I have so much but I was touched when I read on Austin Bodo’s Facebook page that he had been bedridden for several months without any help to get him better medical treatment to enable him get back on his feet again.

“I am using this medium to call on the Bayelsa State government and the general public to come to the aid of this great man in the media industry who has put in so much for society. This is the time for the society to also give back to him.”

The state NUJ Chairman, Numonengi thanked Ugwa for identifying with the media family, calling on others to follow suit and come to the aid of the ailing journalist whom he described as hard-working, dedicated and loving.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zamfara rescues 26 kidnapped girls through peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty six girls kidnapped from a village in Katsina State, have been rescued by the Zamfara State government through its peace deal with the bandits. Receiving the kidnapped victims at the Government House in Gusau, Governor Bello Mohammed explained that, despite myriad of challenges inherited by his administration, it is however utilizing the meager […]
Metro & Crime

Apprehension as fire guts tanker, car at bank’s premises in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla There was apprehension and panic this morning at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island when fire gutted a new generation bank, destroying property worth millions of naira. New Telegraph learnt that a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel and with registration number AKD 637 XP and car, with registration number AKD 234 […]
Metro & Crime

Seven die, 20 injured in Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…scores trapped   Seven people lost their lives yesterday when a building under construction collapsed at Obalende in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. Twenty people were also injured while a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people were trapped.   The Director-General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, said the emergency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: