Veteran Bayelsa journalist gets financial aid from Igbo Youth leader

Austin Bodo, the publisher of Creek News Weekly newspaper, currently bedridden due to difficulty in walking, has received some financial help from Chinedu Ugwa a friend of the media and South-South Youth Leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Bodo has been bedridden for close to a year and seeking for financial help from government and well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to enable him access effective medical care but he had not been lucky enough.

Presenting a cash gift of N.1m to Austin Bodo, Ugwa, who is also the Director General of unified Non-indigene Association of Bayelsa, opened the floodgate of financial support as a show of love from Nigerians to the sick journalist.

Presenting the money on Wednesday, the Igbo Youth Leader, who was in company of the state Chairman of the NUJ, Samuel Numonengi and other members of the union, said the gesture was borne out of his passion to touch lives.

He said: “A hero is not measured by how much he has in his bank account but how many lives he is able to touch in his life time.

“I did not do this because I have so much but I was touched when I read on Austin Bodo’s Facebook page that he had been bedridden for several months without any help to get him better medical treatment to enable him get back on his feet again.

“I am using this medium to call on the Bayelsa State government and the general public to come to the aid of this great man in the media industry who has put in so much for society. This is the time for the society to also give back to him.”

The state NUJ Chairman, Numonengi thanked Ugwa for identifying with the media family, calling on others to follow suit and come to the aid of the ailing journalist whom he described as hard-working, dedicated and loving.

Like this: Like Loading...