Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey, aka Feladey, is dead

His death was announced in the early hours of Thursday, July 29.

It was learnt that the multi-talented musician and producer, who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’ had a fever before he died.

The late Feladey would be remembered for his outstanding contributions and works in the music industry which include the popular and original signature song of NTA 2 Channel 5.

