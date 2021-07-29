Arts & Entertainments

Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey, aka Feladey, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

His death was announced in the early hours of Thursday, July 29.

It was learnt that the multi-talented musician and producer, who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’ had a fever before he died.

The late Feladey would be remembered for his outstanding contributions and works in the music industry which include the popular and original signature song of NTA 2 Channel 5.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Filmmaking is an entirely different experience –Fashugba

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Brenda Fashugba is an arts manager and professional arts administrator with experience in both festivals and theatre for over a decade. She is a partner and resident producer for the Performing Arts Workshop and Studios (PAWS) has produced over 100 live events all in Nigeria. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME Fashugba, talks about her […]
Arts & Entertainments

I enjoy telling stories of how love rules affairs of men –Johnson

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH,

Nollywood producer and director, Femi Johnson, believes that the most important resources in Nollywood are talents, has overtime championed the campaign for talent development in Nollywood through his online teachings. The award-winning state director has worked on shows like Afric Magic’s Hus and The Johnson, Desperate Housewives Africa, Voice to Fame, Prayer Request and lots […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nancy Isime: I lost my mum at 5, attempted suicide

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nancy Isime has recounted how she lost her mother at five and later attempted suicide as a child. The Nollywood actress, 29, spoke in a chat with BBC Pidgin where she revealed her struggles as a teenage girl. “I lost my mum at five. I didn’t really have a smooth childhood. I suffered from depression […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica