Veteran journalist and governorship aspirant, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf widens consultations, meets Obasanjo

First Nigerian woman sports caster, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, who is a governorship aspirant in Ogun State, has intensified her efforts at succeeding her former boss in office.

Until recently, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf was a special adviser to the current governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

She was also the first Nigerian woman to be a sports journalist on television when she pioneered at the NTA Ibadan in the late 1980s before transferring her services to NTA Lagos under the tutelage of the late Fabio Lanipekun.

She is gunning for another first, to be the first woman governor of the political heavy weight of Ogun State which has been the breeding ground of top Nigerian politicians and technocrats.

Among such heavyweights are Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osibajo among others.

In continuation of her consultations with major stakeholders in the state, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf visited former two-time Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo at his presidential library.

According to the former journalist, she held discussions on her plans for Ogun State.

Incidentally, many successful Nigerian politicians were former journalists.

Among such were Dr, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo , Olusegun Osoba and Alhaji Lateef Jakande whose four year tenure in Lagos State has not been matched by any governor any where in Nigeria since the late journalist left office nearly 40 years ago.

According to Sarafa-Yusuf, she had “very fruitful discussions” with Obasanjo.

“Baba has been apolitical for a few years now, but his love for Nigeria in general, and Ogun State in particular, is not in doubt.

“He gave us very useful tips and prayed for us. Truly grateful for his time and words of wisdom.

“By the way, Baba still dey kampe! He’s the fittest 85 year old man I know – 85 being the ‘official age’ according to Baba himself.”

