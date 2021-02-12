Islam

Veteran journalist, Femi Abbas, bags Nigerian Muslim Media Person of the Year Award

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

A veteran journalist, Alhaji Femi Abbas, has emerged winner of the 2020 Nigerian Muslim Media Person of the Year award organised by Muslim News. Abbas is a renowned faithbased (Islamic) columnist and media professional with experience spanning about 40 years in the industry.

A former staff of the defunct Concord Newspaper owned by the late MKO Abiola, Alhaji Abbas now writes a weekly Islamic column tagged ‘The Message’ for The Nation newspaper where he has been dissecting issues affecting Islam and Muslims in Nigeria and the world for more than a decade.

He came out first in a painstaking and thorough selection process conducted by the National executive of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) led by Alhaji AbdurRahman Balogun in conjunction with the #MNAwards2020 Committee, chaired by the Publisher, Mr. Rasheed Abubakar. #MNAwards is an acronym for Muslim News Nigeria Awards, celebrating Muslim achievers who have excelled and made the Muslim community proud in Nigeria and globally. Now into its third year, the 2020 edition of the Awards features additional categories honouring Muslim professionals in media, health, law, finance and entertainment industries.

The Jeddah, Saudi Arabiatrained first class English graduate is the most qualified candidate among the shortlisted names that met the criteria for the award. According to the statement jointly signed by Alhaji Balogun and Mr Abubakar, “Alhaji Abbas has consistently been in media practice for well over 40 years and had mentored and inspired a lot of young Muslim media practitioners and non-Muslims alike in his sojourn at the defunct Concord and Monitor Newspapers, Vanguard and now The Nation Newspaper.

“Up till date, the veteran journalist maintains a regular weekly column in The Nation newspaper entitled ‘The Message’ where he xrays many contemporary Islamic issues albeit some controversial in the understanding and promotion of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria. “Topical issues like Islamisation of Nigeria, Nigeria’s membership of OIC, Fulanisation, Zakat Institution, Hijab, Covid-19 and Muslims, Leadership concept in Islam, Death as an inevitable end, the sanctity of Arabic language, Islam and International Politics, etc. have been beautifully presented by him.

“Alhaji Abbas also maintains a daily inspirational talk on Zakat Revolution on social media, the struggle he has been on for over four decades. Till date, he is the Chairman, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Media Committee and also Media Consultant to Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN).

“It is equally important to say that Alhaji Abbas is the only living Nigerian journalist that has covered five international wars, namely: Iraqi/Iranian war; Western Sahara war, Togo-Ghana war, Libya-Chad war and Somalia war,” the statement concluded. Speaking on his emergence, Alhaji Abbas said he is indifferent about awards generally, adding that he has turned down countless awards bestowed on him by several organisations and institutions both within and outside the country. According to him, “I don’t feel anyhow about awards generally. I’m always indifferent to such things. Personally, I don’t take awards.

I’ve been given 54 awards, I did not accept any. “The only one I would have accepted came from the Sultan of Sokoto and I did not make it known to anybody. So, I’m indifferent”. Alhaji Abbas, whose journalism career began in 1982 however said he would have wished that the Muslim Media Person Award be given to a Muslim media outfit, saying, “I would have suggested Muslim News (the organiser of the Awards). The medium is doing fantastic work for the Muslim community, more than any individual. Muslim News is an institution propagating Islam for the sake of Allah.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Prominent Muslims mourn as ex-Grand Kadi, Justice Orire, dies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Justice AbdulKadir Orire (Rtd), CON, is dead. His death on Tuesday 13th Jumadal-Akhir, 1442AH equivalent to 26th January, 2021, which was announced by a source from the family, was confirmed by a post on a Jama’atu Nasril Islamic (JNI) related forum by Musbaudeen Muhammad Raji, who said, “Inna […]
Islam

Women, girls are jewels, not objects of molestation – LIMAN

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Ahmadiyya Muslim women under the auspices of Lajna Imaillah Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria (LIMAN) have condemned the high rate of rape and other forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria. Rising from a virtual meeting/training against sexual violence against women in Lagos, the Muslim women described the rising cases of rape across the […]
Islam

Clerics advised to play roles in curbing crises

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Founder of Lutful-Lahi International, Sheikh Mohammed Robiu Adebayo Abdul Malik, has implored religious leaders on the need to play a pivotal role in curbing crises bedeviling Nigeria. He charged them to use their God-given influential power for societal development and harmonious relationship among the citizenry. Sheikh Robiu, who noted that all social crises have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica