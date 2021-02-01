News

Veteran journalist, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, dies at 81

Veteran journalist, a former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, Prince Tony Momoh is dead, aged 81.

Momoh, an influential politician, lawyer and a strong supporter of restructuring, died at 5pm on Monday after a brief illness. He would have turned 82 on April 27.
He was the National chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the parties that were merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Born on April 27, 1939, in Auchi, Edo State, he was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi. He attended Government School Auchi (1949–1954) and Anglican School Okpe (1954).

Momoh was a teacher at the Anglican School, Auchi (January–December 1955) and Headmaster at the Anglican School, Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, Owan Local Government (January 1958 – December 1959). He went to the Provincial Teachers Training College, Abudu, Edo State and Government Teachers College, Abraka in Western Region (1960–1961).

 

Later, while working at the Daily Times while on sabbatical, he attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (September 1964 – October 1966) where he earned a degree in Mass Communications, and then the University of Lagos where he studied Law. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos (October 1974 – May 1975), and was called to the bar in June 1975.

Momoh started his journalism career as a sub-editor at the Daily Times in October 1962, rising steadily through the ranks to become Editor and deputy general manager (June 1976 – May 1980). He was general manager of the Times from June 1984 to Sept 1986.

He was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, holding this position from September 1986 until 1990. He was Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.

