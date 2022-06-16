Veteran journalist launches book on digital revolution

An award-winning IT journalist, Remy Nweke, has unveiled his new book titled: ‘Sagacity of a Digital Revolution’. The was reviewed by the chairman of Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo. While reviewing the book, Adebayo said it is a compendium of digital ecosystem. Adebayo, who gave the highlights of the book, said it is a another contribution to the development of the telecoms sector.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, in his keynote address, commended the author for writing such a book to contribute to the growth of the sector in Nigeria. Represented by Head of Spectrum, NCC, Abraham Osademi, Danbatta said that the book is useful for policymakers, telecom operators and other stakeholders.

In the words of the Prof. Charles Uwadia, who wrote the foreword: “This book is particularly suited and recommended for policy makers, infrastructure planners, Chief Executive Officers and government officials in Ministries, Departments, Agencies of Local, State and Federal Government of Nigeria; other nations that share similar political and socio-economic environments with Nigeria will also find lessons to learn from the book.” The Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission, Mr Balance Ilelah said that digitalisation was what Nigerians required at this point in time as well as Digital economy Ilelah, who was represented by Dr. Chibuike Ogwumike, Zonal Director NBC Lagos, emphasised the need for ethical internet usage, especially in the political era. The Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos chapter Mr Adeleye Ajayi, said that there was need for all to embrace digitalisation. Ajayi said that digitalisation made things easier and better for all and as such should be used positively. He however lauded the unveiling and encouraged that copies of the book should be bought. Remmy Nweke, author of the book ‘Sagacity of a Digital Revolution, said the book was a collage of well-researched analytics on several subjects including the diversification of Nigeria’s economy, managing oil spill without tears, 10 years after OBJ circular on local content; malady of inconclusive elections in Nigeria and role of ICTs, curtailing child malnutrition in Nigeria and others. He said it was particularly recommended for students of Mass Communication, new Media journalism and others.

