Metro & Crime

Veteran journalist, poet, Eddie Aderinokun, dies at 80

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

A veteran journalist, poet, sports administrator and former Vice-Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Eddie Aderinokun, is dead. He died during a brief illness on Sunday at 80, a source close to the family told New Telegraph.

 

“With great sadness, but with submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to glory of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, Otunba Eddie Olayiwola Aderinokun on the 3rd of January 2021, following a brief illness. “Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family,” Eddie’s brother, Kayode Aderinokun, said in a statement.

 

Aderinokun worked for the Daily Express in the 1960s and later became editor of the revamped Express in 1970. He also wrote for the National Interest and was a sports enthusiast.

 

He served as the Nigerian volleyball association president in 1994. His works include Dark Days Are Here: A philosophical travelogue of Nigeria in verse, Ebony on Snow: A travel diary in verse and several others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Exhibit high level of professionalism, Railway Command CP tells newly decorated officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, CP Eboka Friday, has decorated 27 newly promoted officers and charged them to exhibit a high level of professionalism. According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chris Umukoro, the Railway Command was not left out of recent promotions by the Police Service Commission, as 27 officers benefited from the […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara announces virtual digital training 2.0 for youths

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

• Targets 10,000 applicants Kwara State government has announced a three-week virtual digital training for youths as part of its ongoing efforts to drive innovation and give young people the skills of the future.   Application for the training runs from September 1 to 14. The virtual training, which is the second phase of a […]
Metro & Crime

Contraband worth N1.2bn seized by North Central Joint Border Operations

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

North Central Joint Border Drill Operation, comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states, has impounded contraband goods worth N1.2 billion between May and July this year. Also, it arrested 53 suspects who will be taken to court after investigation. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica