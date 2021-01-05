Veteran journalist, poet, Eddie Aderinokun, dies at 80

A veteran journalist, poet, sports administrator and former Vice-Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Eddie Aderinokun, is dead. He died during a brief illness on Sunday at 80, a source close to the family told New Telegraph.

“With great sadness, but with submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to glory of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, Otunba Eddie Olayiwola Aderinokun on the 3rd of January 2021, following a brief illness. “Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family,” Eddie’s brother, Kayode Aderinokun, said in a statement.

Aderinokun worked for the Daily Express in the 1960s and later became editor of the revamped Express in 1970. He also wrote for the National Interest and was a sports enthusiast.

He served as the Nigerian volleyball association president in 1994. His works include Dark Days Are Here: A philosophical travelogue of Nigeria in verse, Ebony on Snow: A travel diary in verse and several others.

