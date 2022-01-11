Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore, dies at 63

Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore is dead. The ‘Soko’ music exponent was said to have died yesterday morning at the age of 63, according to his daughter, Ayinke Kujore. Circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be made public. Kujore was born on April 4, 1958 in Igbore Robiyan, Abeokuta, Ogun State. As a child, Kujore joined the choir in his local church and learnt how to play musical instruments such as the guitar and the piano which made him fall in love with music.
Related Articles
Bring back events –Comedians, event comperes cry to FG
A group known as Comedians of Federal Republic Movement, CFRM are begging state and the Federal government to bring back events, stressing that they will adhere to the preventive measures to curtail the virus. According to Tormene Eebubari, popularly known as Comedian Tormene, who spoke on behalf the group, said that comedians, MCs, DJs […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ahmed: Holding 2022 hopes, fears for Nigerians
She has been the Finance Minister of President Mohammadu Buhari since 2019. She was before then, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. Zainab Ahmed, 61 , an accountant, is Nigeria’s de facto Minister of Economy. She combines her Finance Ministry with managing the economy under the president. The president has faced […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nollywood actress, Dakore, is the new brand ambassador of Samsung
Samsung Nigeria has unveiled Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, as brand ambassador for its Consumer Electronics division. Dakore, as she is popular called by her teeming fans, will be working closely with the brand, using her star power to raise awareness for Samsung consumer electronics products and ultimately, contribute to making Samsung the preferred brand in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)