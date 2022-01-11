Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore, dies at 63

Veteran Juju musician, Dayo Kujore is dead. The ‘Soko’ music exponent was said to have died yesterday morning at the age of 63, according to his daughter, Ayinke Kujore. Circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be made public. Kujore was born on April 4, 1958 in Igbore Robiyan, Abeokuta, Ogun State. As a child, Kujore joined the choir in his local church and learnt how to play musical instruments such as the guitar and the piano which made him fall in love with music.

