Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Biola Olatunde, is dead

The writer of popular Nigerian TV series in the late 90s, “I need to know,” Mrs Biola Olatunde is dead.

Family sources said Olatunde, a veteran broadcaster, novelist, poet and public speaker died during a brief illness at the age of 70.

The broadcaster and scriptwriter who worked with LTV 8, Lagos, Nigerian Television Authority, was a pioneer staff of Ondo State Television, ODTV, now OSRC.

Olatunde whose works focus mainly on bringing social issues to public attention using drama and fiction, was an alumna of the Dramatic Arts department, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

She is survived by her husband, children and mentees.

