Arts & Entertainments

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Funke Akindele, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The writer of popular Nigerian TV series in the late 90s, “I need to know,” Mrs Biola Olatunde is dead.

Family sources said Olatunde, a veteran broadcaster, novelist, poet and public speaker died during a brief illness at the age of 70.

The broadcaster and scriptwriter who worked with LTV 8, Lagos, Nigerian Television Authority, was a pioneer staff of Ondo State Television, ODTV, now OSRC.

Olatunde whose works focus mainly on bringing social issues to public attention using drama and fiction, was an alumna of the Dramatic Arts department, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

She is survived by her husband, children and mentees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah, announces official name change

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah, has revealed that she will now be addressed as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah. Confirming the new development, the actress held an Instagram live chat on Thursday where she revealed that though her last name remains unchanged despite opting to change her first and middle name. She, however, did not reveal what prompted […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bariga Photo Festival kicks-off with training, monthly walk

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After a successful first edition held in October 2019, the Bariga Photo Festival returns this year in October, for its second edition, as the event could not hold last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As part of the plans leading to the festival this year, CANON/MARIASHA in collaboration with the Footprints Of David […]
Arts & Entertainments

Olaniji’s Kíyèsi, a rich collection of African stories for children

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Award-winning screenwriter, piano player and children piano trainer, Tony Olaniji, is also an enthusiastic storyteller, story consultant and writing instructor. Over the years, the Lagos-based writer has helped budding writers gain an enhanced understanding of the science and structure of storytelling.   He has been a part of various children-themed initiatives like The Green Festival, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica