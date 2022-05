A popular Nollywood actor, Sir David Osagie, who is known for playing the role of a king in movies, has died just hours after he was on a movie set.

According to Actress, Ibiwari Etuk, Osagie finished on a movie set and retired to his room to sleep but never woke up.

The death has come as a shock to many. Osagie Ogbeosamudia David is also a scriptwriter, producer and professional talent developer.

He was born on the 1st of October, 1968 and is survived by a wife and children.

