Veterans warn FG against muzzling press freedom

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Press Freedom Day, some veterans of the media industry have warned the Federal Government against the current attempts to muzzle the media and curtail freedom of speech in the country.

A veteran journalist, human rights lawyer and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abdul Oroh, said any society that seeks to deepen democracy must allow citizens to express themselves freely without undue interference or hindrance.

In an assessment of the current state of the media in Nigeria, Oroh expressed displeasure at the growing antagonism between the media and the government and warned that such a relationship would not augur well for the country.

According to him, freedom of speech and of the press should be guarded jealously because they are the distinguishing features between a democracy and a dictatorship.

“It is clear to me and history has proved that all attempts to muzzle the press in Nigeria and deny citizens of Nigeria the right to freely express themselves have not been successful and would fail. In fact, it is usually resisted. So, rather than curtail press freedom, the government should be more transparent and accountable.

“The best antidote to fake news is openness. Once the government is open and tells citizens the truth, fake news will fizzle out. As regards the peril of hate speech, I believe we must be careful not to equate genuine grievances expressed at the spur of the moment with hate speech.

What may appear as hate speech may not necessarily have the same effect as impunity. It may well be a reaction to a hateful act inflicted on a person or his community.

If you discriminate against someone and he accuses you of discrimination, even if he calls you a bastard, I don’t think it is hate speech. To eliminate hate speech, the government should eliminate circumstances that make people utter what may be considered as hate speech,” he said.

Oroh argued that the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) cannot make rules that seek to limit press freedom as such action would be contrary to the 1999 Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. He charged broadcast stations that feel aggrieved about the controversial NBC Code to go to court and have it quashed.

Similarly, another former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Ogene, has hailed the media for keeping to its constitutional role of holding the government accountable, on behalf of the people, saying it is for the good of the society.

Ogene, a former Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said that a responsible media would always stand with the people in pursuit of good governance, justice and equitable distribution of opportunities and other things that would guarantee peace and unity in a nation.

“Essentially, the media is an important partner in a democracy. And in a bid to continually ensure democratic accountability, the media do not shy away from objectively highlighting, documenting and interrogating activities and actions of government, whether positive or negative, as it is often said that the media mirrors the health of every government.

“If you want to know how responsive a government is to the wishes and aspirations of the people; if you want to know how insensitive, wasteful, pragmatic or otherwise a government is in its actions, policy formulation and implementation, the media documents all these on the go.

And that always leads to bad blood between the media and government

. It is important to note that whenever the media is being antagonized by the government, you know that it is performing its duty of holding the government accountable right.”

“That is my reading of the current controversy between government and the media in Nigeria, which is playing out in form of the hurriedly enacted Broadcast Code and other forms of hostility against the media that tend to gag and prevent it from doing its job as supported by the constitution, which gives life to press freedom. And there lies the danger,” he said.

Ogene warned that any government that is intolerant to alternative views and irritated by criticisms, no matter how objective, is an enemy of self and on the pathway to tyranny

