Vetifly unveils series to enhance business growth

Nigeria’s foremost on-demand helicopter-booking company, Vetifly, has announced the commencement of its innovation series with the theme; “2022 and Beyond: The Future of Commuting and its Impact on Business Agility.” This is in a bid to champion conversations on how technological advancements are playing an integral role in redefining the operations of the entire Nigerian-mobility sector. The Vetifly Innovation Series, which is scheduled to hold on May 5, is a platform designed to explore modern business trends across the globalmobility ecosystem.

This will invariably help Nigerian companies to develop sustainable models that would guarantee business agility that would enable them to easily embrace technological innovations to upscale their business operations. It is on this backdrop that Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, chairman of Fasmicro Group and Abiodun Olawale-Cole, country manager, Vetifly Nigeria, have been billed to serve as the speakers for the event due to their extensive years of championing business innovation, strategies and growth plans for organisations.

Speaking on the launch of the series, Modupe Ogundare, the marketing manager, Vetifly Nigeria, noted that the Vetifly Innovation Series is a programme designed to introduce Nigerian businesses to globalbest practices that would enhance employee productivity, welfare and overall business operations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...