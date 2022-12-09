News

VGC mall owners hold inaugural business fair, exhibition

In the spirit of the Yuletide, the owners of the Victoria Garden City Shopping Mall under the auspices of the VGC Mall Owners and Operators Association (VGCMOOA) have held their inaugural business fair and exhibitions.

The essence of the fair and exhibition is to create awareness of the different goods and services provided by the 41 shop owners of the mall who reside in the city.

Businesses offered include: pharmacies, a Hospital & Aesthetics Clinic, Spa and Beauty parlor, supermarkets, village markets, dentistry, medical equipments, laundry, photography, hair and barbing salons, properties, architecture and building construction consultancy, clothing, travel and tourism among others.

Chairman, VGC Mall Owners and Operators Association, Mrs. Rita Ofure-Obidike said in order with the plan to make the estate a self sufficient community, it was built in the 1990s by the developers, HFP along with other infrastructure to help service the residents and the surrounding community.

She said the mall is made of 41 shops owned by various owners, who are mainly owners of and living in the city.

Speaking on the event, Ofure-Obidike the other main reason of the fair and exhibition was to provide the well needed goods and services for the festive season all in one space.

Her words, “To make the fair more robust we extended fellowship to such top tier telecommunication firms such as MTN to cater for the communication needs, the foremost pan Africa payTV provider DSTV for entertainment, innovative financial institutions such as PROVIDUS and Lotus Banks to provide all the financial services to both the Exhibitors and visitors.”
Other Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs (SMEs) she stated were invited in order to create more variety and relevance.
This exclusive fair she disclosed started November 28th and ends on December 24th, 2022

 

