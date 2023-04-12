Via Dolorosa: Many facets of human experience on canvas

Works by eight Nigerian – contemporary artists – Bolaji Ogunwo, Greg Onyeka, Seyi Ogar, Luli Okedoyin, Suraj Adekola, Osifeso Ezekiel, Korede Aremo and Imomoh Asemokha – brought to the fore many facets of the human experience in a group exhibition which opened last Friday at Legend Hotel, Lagos Airport Quits, Aviation Ser- vices Free Zone, Ikeja, Lagos.

Organised by Lagos-based art gallery, Kokopelli Gallery, the exhibition titled ‘Via Dolorosa’, explores works by these eight contemporary artists who have captured the raw and emotional experiences of the human journey by depicting their outlook through a range of style and technique, from modern cubist approach and surrealism, to minimalism and the impasto techniques.

The artists offer a deeply personal exploration of the human condition, inviting you to surf the various ebb and flows, and triumphs at the terminus. According to the Gallery, the hu- man figure is central to each of the works.

“From the twisted and contorted forms as seen in the ‘The Watcher by Imomoh, the heavy and extravagance in the usage of colors by Bolaji Ogunwo, the physiognomy and mien of Greg Onyeka’s ‘Unwavering Attention’ and to the graceful and resilient postures in ‘A Little Sonder’ by Luli Okedoyin, each piece captures a different facet of the human experience.

“Some of the works depict the emotional iffiness one is exposed to while traveling this road, while others convey a sense of hope and perseverance that helps to carry on.”

Through their powerful representations of the human’s physical and emotional features, these artists featured in this exhibition which ended on Monday, “spur an in- vite to reflect on individual journeys and to find meaning in the same. They remind us that, just as Jesus carried the cross traveling Via Dolorosa, we must also bear the weight of our own, howbeit not without a satisfying end in mind.”

No doubt, as you make your way through the exhibition, you will encounter works that beard you with the raw intensity of emotion, as well as those that purvey a more contemplative, meditative space for reflection, offering visceral confrontations with the exertions of life and a more oblique or metaphorical approach. Kokopelli Gallery is a modern and contemporary Art gallery dedicated to showcasing ingenious artists who have mastered the art of storytelling. Established in 2021, the gallery presents platforms for creatives who engage in the line with intentions to foster a tradition and dialogue of storytelling.

A multi-roomed setting with a space dedicated for meditation, the Grotto is an immersive space that interprets literally a roomful of stories. The Gallery has proven to be an experimental space with an extemporaneous approach to the evolution of the Art space where raconteurs and aesthetes converge for related engagements.