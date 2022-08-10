Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm, as world culture festival beckons

With ‘Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm’, the World Culture Festival (WCF), a global event series organised by the Art of Living, that aims to build a more compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration, is set to debut in Africa, specifically in Nigeria.

Scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 21, 2022, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the global fiesta will bring together singers, dancers, choreographers, musicians, artists, culture administrators, scholars, spiritual leaders, social activists, artists, and people of all races, religions, and political stances.

As the organisers noted, “through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue, participants will share and explore their rich cultural diversity, while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.”

According to the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, “the Festival will be like an Olympics for artists; an Olympics for culture. Without music and dance, life at times could feel so dry. “If we all work harmoniously, we can envisage a better world for the coming generation and live like we are all one family.

“Today in the world, where there is so much polarity, it is time to unite everybody. We know sports can unite. We know the economy can unite – as when it comes to business, everyone forgets their nationality and culture.

Faith also unites, while the first and perhaps most important, is culture. Dance and music can also foster unity and that’s what the Culture Festival 2022 seeks to achieve,” Gurudev said.

At a press conference held in Lagos recently to announce the hosting of the Festival, the Director, Art of Living Foundation (Nigeria), Akshay Jain, noted that the Festival, which will be hosted at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, will also mark the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation, the world’s largest educational and humanitarian organisation, with the single motive to create a stress-free and violence-free society through fostering individual well-being and societal development.

“Leveraging local initiatives like ‘I Meditate Africa’ and ‘Voice of Africa’, Art of Living has reached over 2.3 million Africans and united 22 African countries through peace campaigns.

The Foundation has been teaching Happiness and Youth Leadership Training Programs in Nigeria for more than 10 years, and has impacted thousands of people in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu and Delta States. In partnership with the University of Lagos, the Foundation launched the Drug Free Nigeria campaign to create awareness about drug abuse and addiction among youths,” Jain said.

He added that past editions of the Culture Festival have brought presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, dignitaries, spiritual leaders, social activists, artists, and people of all races, religions, and political stances together in the spirit of global unity and vibrant celebration.

“Operating in 156 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar.

“All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Sri Sri’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society.

AOLF has touched over 400 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness, and well-being for individuals.”

Ravishankar is a global humanitarian and spiritual leader who has rekindled traditions of yoga and meditation that have helped millions achieve personal and social transformation by relieving stress and discovering inner peace in daily life.

Named one of the “Seven Most Powerful People in India,” by Forbes, he has been credited in bringing opposing parties together to facilitate meditation and peace talks in Colombia, Iraq, Cote d’Ivoire, and India.

The Culture Festival 2022 will see Ravishankar visit Nigeria for the first time.

Admission to the Festival is by registration. It would be recalled that the World Cultural Festival (WCF) was held on the Yamuna floodplains in New Delhi from 11–13 March 2016. It was organised by Ravi Shankar to celebrate the Art of Living Foundation’s 35 years in service, and it was reported to have been attended by 3.5 million people in audience and 37,000 artists over three days.

The performances were held on a 100 feet tall by 1,200 feet wide stage with an area of seven acres. Initially, around 1,700 officials were deployed for traffic management for the World Cultural Festival and around 300 were on standby for the other events to be held during the same time.

Another festival by the same name was also held by this foundation at Berlin Olympic Stadium in 2011.

