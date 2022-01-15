Travel & Tourism

Vic Falls Carnival to hold in April

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

This year’s edition of the Victoria Falls Carnival has been scheduled to hold in April as organisers have commenced preparations for the event, which was moved from its December schedule. According to a report by VovagesAfriq, it is expected to be headlined by award winning soul singer, Gemma Griffiths and Nutty O, with performances from such acts as South Africa-based Zimbabwean artiste, Sha Sha, Dj Maphorisa, Master KG, Scorpion King, Kabza De Small. Last year, the event was cancelled due to COVID-19, but organisers have said that they were ready to bring the musical event back to life. The three-day event will be held between April 29 and May 1 2022.

Victoria Falls Carnival Director, Graig Bright, said they had moved the event from December to April because they were trying to reformat it. “For the past nine years, the Vic Falls Carnival has always taken place over the New Year period, cementing it as one of Africa’s top New Year Eve events,” he said. “In 2022, the organisers have looked to reformat the event.

Vic Falls Carnival is Africa’s celebration of its diverse culture, food and arts, and as such deserves its own unique date so we are moving away from the celebration of end of a year into the start of a new year and focusing on what we stand for as a richly diverse African celebration, Bright.

 

Our Reporters

