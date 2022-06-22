News

Vice-Chancellor bemoans ASUU strike

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo, Prof. Amidu Sanni, has bemoaned the on-going strike in public universities by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Amidu stated this at the opening ceremony of the College of Natural and Ap- plied Sciences Conference. He said that the system does not have to be destroyed before it is rebuilt as the current actions or inaction of the unions and government seem to suggest. The VC decried the effects of the ASUU strike on technological development in an increasingly competitive world.

He said: “The challenges facing the Nigerian academic and research world are discouraging enough against the background of unending strikes in the public higher education sector, largely fuelled by the insincere and fainthearted commitment of the government to a robust educational policy which could guarantee a sustainable scientificandtechnologicaldevelopmentinanincreasingly competitive world. “Workers in the academic sector, especially the academic staff unions and the non-academic staff bodies have failed to assist society to appreciate.”

 

