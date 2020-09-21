News

Vice President Osinbajo now a grandfather

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osibajo are now proud grandparents of a baby boy.
Their daughter, Damilola and her husband, Seun welcome the first baby earlier today.
The new grandma shared the joyous news on her Instgram where she wrote:  “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.” Psalm 127:3
“All thanks and praise to God for His precious gift of a baby boy delivered today, to our children, Seun and Damilola Bakare. All glory to God.”
Damilola and Seun, son of billonaire Bola Shagaya got married in March, 2018.

