Vice President Osinbajo now a grandfather

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osibajo are now proud grandparents of a baby boy.

Their daughter, Damilola and her husband, Seun welcome the first baby earlier today.

The new grandma shared the joyous news on her Instgram where she wrote: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.” Psalm 127:3

“All thanks and praise to God for His precious gift of a baby boy delivered today, to our children, Seun and Damilola Bakare. All glory to God.”

Damilola and Seun, son of billonaire Bola Shagaya got married in March, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...