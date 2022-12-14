News

Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

This week’s FEC meeting which began at 10:05 am has at least seven ministers physically present and others following from their various offices in Abuja.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and his Power counterpart, Abubakar Aliyu conducted the opening Christian and Muslim prayers, respectively.

In attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan; Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Others include Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Health, Joseph Ekumankama; and Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri.

The President Muhammadu Buhari is not at the meeting as he is away in Washington DC, USA, for the United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

 

 

Reporter

