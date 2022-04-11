News Top Stories

Vice President, Prof. Yemi. Osinbajo to contest 2023 Presidential Election.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi. Osinbajo has declares his intention to contests the 2023 Presidential Election.

 

Yemi Osinbajo officially announced his decision to run for president in 2023 on the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) ticket.

On Monday morning, Osinbajo revealed this in a video broadcast to his social media channels.

 

https://fb.watch/cjwgcGN2rB/

According to him: “For the past seven (7) years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In these 7 years, while on the train of duty and service, I traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU.

“I’ve stood where you stand and sat where you sit. I know and I understand our hopes, aspirations and fears from a place of relatable proximity; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire

 

 

https://web.facebook.com/professoryemiosinbajo/videos/684231802856694/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C

 

 

 

