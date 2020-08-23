Vicky Haastrup lifts her heart in thanksgiving as she turns 60

She is a combination of brain and beauty. Princess (Dr.) Vicky Haastrup, wife of Osun State, former Deputy Governor, Chief Adesuyi Haastrup has showed that she is born with the proverbial midas touch as anything she touches turn to gold. Her exciting journey and success in the oil and gas would certainly inspire the younger ones and anyone that want to succeed in the industry. The genius comes across as a restless soul.

She is constantly driven by an ambition to rule her world. As far as she is concerned, opportunities abide everywhere, except for those who have set some limitations for themselves.

After conquering the oil and gas sector she came into the maritime, initially not many people gave her chance to succeed, many even sneered at her. But like a determined person that she is, she remained focused. Today, she has not only seen, she has conquered the industry.

She quickly and amazingly stole the limelight and has since remained the toast of the port industry. With the courage and boldness of a lioness, the Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, confronted the challenge of running one of the most strategic terminals at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa in a maledominated milieu. Interestingly, in a society where many s u c c e s s f u l women have reportedly allowed fame, success and sometime turn their heads, Princess Haastrup recognizes that only God is the unseen hand behind her success story; and she submits absolutely to His will.

Of course, she also recognizes that hard work pays, so she loathes laziness. In spite of her very engaging daily schedule, she worships God as would be expected of the grateful soul.

A devout Christian, she spends her spare time in total worship of God. According to sources, her known armor is prayer while she never makes decisions without seeking divine guidance. Little wonder, when she clocked 60 years last week Sunday, the day was dedicated to praise and worship to her Creator.

Even though a good number of her close friends and families would have loved to celebrate and share in her joy of hitting a diamond age, but for someone that hates unnecessary noise, the day was celebrated strictly in her house with her lovely husband and children as they praised and worshipped the Almighty God.

