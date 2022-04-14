Arts & Entertainments

Martin Luther King Jr wrote that: “Somewhere along the way, we must learn that there is nothing greater than to do something for others.” But Victor Beausoleil, majorly known as ‘Vicsoleil’, is not just doing something for others but living for others.

There is obviously no word sufficient enough to describe the level of impact Vicsoleil left with people across the world, many of whom he has never had physical contact with. The international author has published 11 books which have helped millions of his readers rediscover purpose, get out of mental dungeon and start ‘living’

The highflying Canadian has been able duplicate the values he embodies in his spirit-lifting books which include: ‘Resurrection’, ‘Cultivating Self’, ‘Become The Person You Want To’ and ‘Need To Be’, among others.

Vicsoleil is radically changing the perceived stereotype against blacks in communities across the North American country through advocacy since the age of 24, when he co-founded Redemption Reintegration Services (RRS), one of the largest youth-focused justice agencies in Canada.

Vicsoleil also co-founded Social Economy Through Social Inclusion (SETSI), a platform which “facilitates an incubator and accelerator for African Canadian businesses and start-ups”.

“We advocate for greater inclusion, diversity, equity and access within the social finance, social economy, and community economic development sectors within Canada. We also facilitate weekly capacity building webinars for community members seeking to scale innovation and cultivate greater impact in the entrepreneurial initiatives,” Vicsoleil added.

In recognition of his effort to achieve the establishment of an egalitarian society in Canada, the international author received his first public service appointment by the Premiere of Ontario, Kathleen Wynne, as a member of the PCYO (Premiere’s Council on Youth Opportunities).

Vicsoleil has worked diligently in the broader equity seeking communities across the country for the past 19 years.

 

