Metro & Crime

Victim, father withdraw sexual harassment allegation against Ogun commissioner

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

 

…police insist on investigating case

 

Victim of alleged sexual harassment, Barakat, and her father, Melojuekun Adesola Monsuru, yesterday say they had withdrawn their case against the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun. Barakat and her father made the disclosure in separate videos posted on Facebook.

 

In the 38-second video, Barakat appealed to Nigerians to allow the matter to be laid to rest. The 16-year-old girl added that there were some misconceptions in the case.

 

She said: “I’m using this opportunity to thank all meaningful Nigerians that showed their support towards this matter and I want you to know that there were few misconceptions and misunderstandings between me and the commissioner and I want to use this opportunity to appeal to meaningful Nigerians to please allow this matter to rest.”

 

Also, Barakat’s father, in his two minutes, 12 seconds video, said he was no longer interested in pursuing the case against Abudu-Balogun. He said: “Sincerely, I discovered that there were few misconceptions and misunderstandings along the line between my daughter and the honourable commissioner.

 

And having discovered this, I deem it fit to come to the public and inform Nigerians and the international community that this matter should be allowed to be laid to rest. “I don’t have interest in this matter again. I’m withdrawing my case and I want them as well to support me the same way they did in the beginning of this matter.

 

Thank you very much, I’m very grateful for the show of love and support.” Governor Dapo Abiodun, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, on Sunday announced the suspension of the Commissioner, Abudu-Balogun, from his cabinet, pending the outcome of an independent investigation against him. However, the state Police Command insisted on proceeding with the investigation into the allegations.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered that the case be transferred to the State Crim inal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

 

When asked if the victim’s family had officially withdrawn the case against the commissioner, the PPRO said, “the father of the victim has no locus standi for him to tell the police that he is no longer pressing charges against the commissioner because he is not our complainant. “He is not the person that was directly involved in the case.

 

The victim is his daughter and even the daughter herself cannot withdraw the case because she is an underage. “Secondly, the case is an offense committed against the state, so they are no longer complainants; it is the commissioner of police versus the suspect (Abudu- Balogun). “They are just witnesses in the case. So the police are going on with our investigations to confirm the authenticity of the claims.

 

“The CP has directed that the case be transferred to the SCIID for proper investigations. So, their position is immaterial. “We cannot conclude that the case will be charged to court until when we confirm that the offense was actually committed. If the offense was actually committed, we will not hesitate to charge it to court and see the case to a logical conclusion.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

$10m debt: Court declines hearing of Shoprite’s motion against injunction 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declined hearing of a motion seeking to lift a mareva injunction barring a South African retail firm, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited, from transferring its assets. The judge in a ruling Monday said the matter was not urgent enough to be heard during the court’s […]
Metro & Crime

Motorboy killed, driver injured as truck crashes in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

  A motorboy died and his driver suffered injuries on Sunday when the truck they were in overturned, while the container it conveying detached from the body along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The incident happened at Ara Hall Bus Stop, Ibafo, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state. Eyewitnesses at the scene said the […]
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 333 ‘dead civil servants’ on payroll

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

…paid N5bn to ghost workers in two years Niger State government on Thursday disclosed that it has uncovered 333 certified “dead civil servants” who have been on the payroll of the state government for the past two years. This is as the government revealed that the sum of N207million was paid as salaries every month […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica