Victim’s diary: COVID-19 is real, but not a death sentence, says Ajimobi’s brother

A younger brother to the late governor of Oyo State, Mr. Adetunji Ajimobi, Monday told the doubting people of the state and Nigerians in general that COVID-19 is very real, but that being tested positive was not a death sentence if promptly and diligently treated.

The younger brother to late Senator Abiola Ajimobi said this while speaking on an Ibadan-based private station, ‘FM Radio Station’, where he confirmed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 but later recovered after a proper treatment at the state-owned Olodo Isolation Health Centre in Ibadan.

While noting that undergoing self isolation at individual homes was not too helpful but that victims should rather stay in a government-provided isolation centre where adequate provisions could be accessed, Adetunji said he could have died if he had waited for two more days in his home before he drove himself to the Olodo Centre.

While commending Governor Seyi Makinde and the COVID-19 Task Force team for adequately equipping the centre and providing well trained and humane medical personnel there to attend to patients, he recalled saying: “It started like malaria with severe headache, running of body temperature, coupled with serious body pains while I was at Abuja. I came back to Ibadan and after series of consultation, I was forced to go for test which eventually turned positive.

“It is not advisable for people to engage in what is called ‘self-medication’ even at the point of self isolation, going by my harrowing experiences while I was in isolation. Whenever anyone is feeling any strange symptoms, most especially at this sensitive period, coronavirus test should be considered to clear the person’s doubt. Prompt test is one of the things that saved me.

“When I isolated myself before I took the bold step of going to the Isolation Centre, the drugs were no longer working for me. I was weak; I had lost my taste and smelling senses which made me to reach out to people for assistance before I resorted to Olodo Isolation Centre,” he said.

He nevertheless appealed to Governor Seyi

Makinde not to relent in his efforts towards containing the virus by enforcing strict COVID-19 protocols among residents, while also calling on the Oyo State government to build more isolation centres.