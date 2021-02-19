Victims Support Fund lauds Oyetola’s devt strides

Nigeria Foundation, providing interventions for victims of terrorism and insurgency as well as support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19, Victims Support Fund, has lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led government in Osun State, describing it as a responsible and responsive government deserving of strategic interventions and partnerships.

The Victims Support Fund Task Force on COVID- 19 at the official commissioning and handing over of a 4000-litre solarenabled borehole as well as hygiene and sanitation facilities to three post-basic schools across the three senatorial districts of the state, also lauded the Osun government for the proactive way it has managed the COVID-19 pandemic before and since an index case was confirmed. Chairperson of the VSF Task Force on COVID-19, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, during her remarks said “The VSF has been following the great work that Osun is doing to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osun is extremely crucial in our needs assessment plan because we followed how Osun put structures in place before the first case was recorded to manage the situation.” She went on: “We are also aware that the communication pattern for the guidelines was not just a top-down approach, but a participatory approach involving members of the State’s Executive Council. “It is therefore only a smart move for us to partner with a responsible and responsive state government, and it is important for us to come here to support what the government is doing.”

Like this: Like Loading...