Victor Adoji clocks 50 in style

Turning 50 has its attractions, though as one approaches the golden age, the perks of youth take a gradual bow and life unfolds more meaningfully.

It was another milestone for Dr. Victor Alewo Adeoji, when he attained the golden age on Saturday, May 29, 2021. As the erudite banker-turned politician popularly called DVAA by friends, business associates and family members celebrate his 50th birthday, the periscope was focused on a man who has given his all to create peace, tranquility and progress for his people in Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole.

It is often said that some were born great, while others attained or achieved greatness.

For Adoji, it is a combination of being born great and working hard to attain greatness. DVAA’s humanitarian gestures cannot be overemphasized as he has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Igala Kingdom in Kogi State in several areas especially around education, empowerment, health care delivery and physical development. Writing on his Facebook page, DVAA said: “If life begins at 40, then I am 10 years old today.

There is also the contrived ‘milestone’ or ‘benchmark’ of 70 (years) which implies that I am one-score away from that milepost.

To compound the situation even further, there is this inadmissible “agreement” that everyone should deduct a year from their ages on account of the stalemating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which berthed in 2019 and literarily annihilated 2020 (that would make me 49).

“Whichever way one looks at it and irrespective of any consideration, one fact is sacrosanct, on May 29 50 years ago, one thing happened; I was offered to this world to fulfill purpose and affect destinies.

“I am happy to be on the 50 floor, no doubt, but I am happier that the ‘two score and 10’ offers me the opportunity to wholeheartedly appraise the journey so far. The inclusive aspects of the assessment clearly require that I ask for forgiveness from anyone and everyone I might have deliberately or inadvertently hurt the last fifty years; in return, even without asking, I forgive anyone who has hurt me in one way or the other. Life is too unpredictable to act with guarantee or recklessness. “Put simply, I am a product of all of you.

Everything about me; the good, the bad and the ugly. Of these three, whichever prevails is therefore a function of those in the majority in my life. So, if you are family, a friend and/or an associate, I’m a reflection of you.

“While I enjoin you to please make me a better reflection of you from 50 onwards, I should leverage this opportunity to say Happy birthday to your image,” .

Adoji, a man of peace and a man of the people is married to one of the most unassuming of women and a wife and their marriage is blessed with two children. Edwin Usoboh

