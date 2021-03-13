Arts & Entertainments

Victor Ani-Laju unveils plans to shoot six movies in Nigeria

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian entrepreneur has identified youth entertainment as a major solution to Nigeria’s perennial unemployment issues. According to Mr Victor Ani-Laju, founder of ePay, an electronic payment solution provider, solutions must be provided to engage the youth and ensure they contribute meaningfully to socio-economic development of the country.

To this end, Ani-Laju said he has in place a platform to empower Nigerian youths and identify new talents in the area of entertainment and education to drive economic growth in the country. Speaking at the unveiling of his ‘Make Nigeria Great’ platform, an organisation that grooms leaders and entrepreneurs, the entrepreneur who is aiming for the 2023 presidency, said Nigerian youth needs to be supported and under his platform – HELP, an acronym for Healthcare Housing, Human right, Education, Employment, Economy, Labour Living wage, Leadership, Power, Productivity and Peace, he will train youths in skill acquisition, focusing on entertainment. According to him, with a strong focus on entertainment, he aims to engage youths and has a plan to produce six movies based on true life stories in the near future.

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 Pandemic has worsen our challenges of unemployment, poor healthcare system, corruption, lack of infrastructure, low education standard and slow economic growth in Nigeria,” he stated. The businessman, who observed that most of Nigerian movies these days are not showcasing Nigerian talents and diversity enough to inspire people, added: “From being a stammering little boy with low self esteem, I have become a successful entrepreneur and Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential candidate. “Our youths need to be repositioned and helped to release their ample potential.

To this end, I am glad to announce that in the area of entertainment, we shall be producing six blockbuster movies with local content-based on true life stories of Nigerians living in the South, North, East, West, Central area of Nigeria and also Nigerians living Abroad.

These movies will show the world the true great talents in Nigerians and the rich heritage of our mother land. “We are calling on talented people, script writers, actors, actresses, cinematographers, directors, video editors, make-up artist, models, song writers, musicians, entertainers, sport men and women, artisans to send in their entry via our website from May 14, 2021,” Ani- Laju said. He also added that auditioning for the new talents will commence by May 2021 at different cities nationwide.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Mariah Carey’s brother sues her for defamation over memoir

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mariah Carey’s older brother on Wednesday sued the singer over her recent best-selling memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” accusing her of defamation and inflicting emotional distress. Morgan Carey is seeking unspecified damages in a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, including over book passages that he said falsely suggested […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called “Ife” depicting their love story. The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are theoretically punishable by up to 14 years in prison, reports Reuters. Producer Pamela […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lizzy Anjorin: ‘Husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in Islam

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has said ‘husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in the religion, Islam. The movie star and businesswoman made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. She wrote in a tweet: “Ladies be aware that in Islam nothing like HUSBAND SNATCHER..even as ordinary girlfriend to my Muslim brothers you’ve automatically become wife if […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica