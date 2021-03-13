Victor Ani-Laju unveils plans to shoot six movies in Nigeria

Nigerian entrepreneur has identified youth entertainment as a major solution to Nigeria’s perennial unemployment issues. According to Mr Victor Ani-Laju, founder of ePay, an electronic payment solution provider, solutions must be provided to engage the youth and ensure they contribute meaningfully to socio-economic development of the country.

To this end, Ani-Laju said he has in place a platform to empower Nigerian youths and identify new talents in the area of entertainment and education to drive economic growth in the country. Speaking at the unveiling of his ‘Make Nigeria Great’ platform, an organisation that grooms leaders and entrepreneurs, the entrepreneur who is aiming for the 2023 presidency, said Nigerian youth needs to be supported and under his platform – HELP, an acronym for Healthcare Housing, Human right, Education, Employment, Economy, Labour Living wage, Leadership, Power, Productivity and Peace, he will train youths in skill acquisition, focusing on entertainment. According to him, with a strong focus on entertainment, he aims to engage youths and has a plan to produce six movies based on true life stories in the near future.

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 Pandemic has worsen our challenges of unemployment, poor healthcare system, corruption, lack of infrastructure, low education standard and slow economic growth in Nigeria,” he stated. The businessman, who observed that most of Nigerian movies these days are not showcasing Nigerian talents and diversity enough to inspire people, added: “From being a stammering little boy with low self esteem, I have become a successful entrepreneur and Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential candidate. “Our youths need to be repositioned and helped to release their ample potential.

To this end, I am glad to announce that in the area of entertainment, we shall be producing six blockbuster movies with local content-based on true life stories of Nigerians living in the South, North, East, West, Central area of Nigeria and also Nigerians living Abroad.

These movies will show the world the true great talents in Nigerians and the rich heritage of our mother land. “We are calling on talented people, script writers, actors, actresses, cinematographers, directors, video editors, make-up artist, models, song writers, musicians, entertainers, sport men and women, artisans to send in their entry via our website from May 14, 2021,” Ani- Laju said. He also added that auditioning for the new talents will commence by May 2021 at different cities nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...