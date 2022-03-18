Victor Beausoleil: ‘I strive to be the change I want to see’

Leadership is one critical global subject matter now growing beyond occupying political offices. Individual private citizens are becoming role models, painting lasting and enduring image of the true sense of the word.

Born and raised in Canada, Victor Beausoleil, also better known as ‘Vicsoleil’, is the global representative of what leadership truly entails.

Vicsoleil has been championing the fight for equitable distribution of opportunities for minority African migrants in the North American through the Social Economy Through Social Inclusion (SETSI), which he co-founded and serves as an executive director.

At the age of 24, he also co-founded Redemption Reintegration Services, one of the largest youth-led, youth justice agencies in Canada.

In 2013, Beausoleil received his first public service appointment by Kathleen Wynne, the Premiere of Ontario, where he resides, as a member of the PCYO (Premiere’s Council on Youth Opportunities).

The Canadian, who has published 10 books, has helped many around the world live purpose-driven life through his writings and speeches.

“Having people read one of my books and share how a chapter or an entire text has changed their perspective, circumstance or trajectory is an incredibly humbling yet powerful feeling for me,” Vicsoleil stated.

Though born far away from his roots, Vicsoleil has not forgotten his African heritage. The writer has continued to lead the call to value the family system, particularly emphasizing the role of the man as a significant figure in the societal structure.

“My philosophy about life is simple: Be the change you want to see in the world. I strive daily to be the best husband, father and community leader I can be. Words cannot express my genuine passion for husbandry and fatherhood, my two most important roles as a man,” stated Vicsoleil.

“Active leadership and demonstration is imperative for early childhood development. Children rarely completely do what you say, but they will do what they see or what you show them.

“Experiential learning, reading and writing, language classes, travel, family actives; educational game nights, movie nights and my children participating in my businesses and philanthropic endeavours are how I model leadership for them,” Vicsoleil said.

