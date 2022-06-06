Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge ’22: Milano Ricco FC, Legacy zoom into semi finals

Milano Ricco Football Club of Surulere led other three teams that qualified for the semi finals and the final rounds of matches at the 2nd Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, Obele Odan 2022, on going at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah, Lagos.

Milano Ricco FC defeated star-studded Gantos FC that played without their mercurial captain, Segun Williams Ijitola. Gantos FC despite parading community super stars like Stellar Omolaja and Dewunmi Omolaja, lost 2-1 against Milano Ricco FC tutored by former academicals, Cyril Efe.

Milano Ricco FC winning goal was scored by Benjamin, the first player to participate in the Lagos and Warri editions of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge. Benjamin made history already as the first player to play in the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge hosted at two different locations across the country.

In another opening game, Odogwu FC of Surulere defeated Spartans FC 2-1 on penalties after the game ended in goalless draw at the end of regulation time.

The penalty shoot-out that ensued saw Odogwu FC triumphed and booked a place to play in the June 12 semi finals of the competition.

In the third game of the opening round, Legacy Football club defeated Home Base FC 2-0, in a pulsating game that saw spectators at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah on the edge of their seats. Legacy FC that had the team reduced to just two players in the Five A-Side Challenge, after series of expulsion due to red card offenses, soaked the pressure from the rampaging Home Base FC team and went on to score a back breaking winning goal in the final minutes of play despite their handicap.

This was greeted by wild jubilation by the fans who thronged to the Obele Odan Community Centre venue of the Competition.

