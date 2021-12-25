Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge enters quarter finals

The Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Warri 2021 will on Saturday enter the quarter finals after a total of eight matches were played in the Opening day of the competition for Under-17 male players in the Warri area of Delta State. After the first round of matches by all 16 participating teams, a total of 33 goals were scored with Ime Ekemini wearing jersey number 10 for Golden Albion FC of Warri striker, scoring the first hattrick of the competition. And Sarjumi Moses of Orion FC netting the first goal of the competition. With Great Avengers FC Obinna Agha Franklin showing scintillating skills helping his team to the quarter finals in the last game of the day.

The quarter finals will be played on Saturday, December 25, while the grand finale holds on Sunday Dec. 26. The eventual champion will go home with a cash prize of N150,000, second place N100,000, third place N70,000 and fourth place N50,000.

