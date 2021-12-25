Sports

Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge enters quarter finals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge enters quarter finals

The Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Warri 2021 will on Saturday enter the quarter finals after a total of eight matches were played in the Opening day of the competition for Under-17 male players in the Warri area of Delta State. After the first round of matches by all 16 participating teams, a total of 33 goals were scored with Ime Ekemini wearing jersey number 10 for Golden Albion FC of Warri striker, scoring the first hattrick of the competition. And Sarjumi Moses of Orion FC netting the first goal of the competition. With Great Avengers FC Obinna Agha Franklin showing scintillating skills helping his team to the quarter finals in the last game of the day.

The quarter finals will be played on Saturday, December 25, while the grand finale holds on Sunday Dec. 26. The eventual champion will go home with a cash prize of N150,000, second place N100,000, third place N70,000 and fourth place N50,000.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

23 players train behind closed doors as NFF confirms travel arrangements

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Only striker Kelechi Iheanacho didn’t train with the Super Eagles during their evening session on Tuesday as coach Gernot Rohr had the opportunity to work with 23 players.   Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, and Porto fullback Zaidu Sanusi breezed into the Super Eagles camp Tuesday morning […]
Sports

No coach could have stayed as long as I did – Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed he enjoyed his 64-month stay with the team and proud of his achievements. Speaking with AFP, Rohr said, he was disappointed to lose his job, but expects the team to do well at the tournament without him.   “It’s a huge frustration, but I don’t want to […]
Sports

Tennis: Quadre, Osabuohien, Adegoke shine in Billie Jean Cup

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigerian team to the just concluded Billie Jean King Cup competition returned to the country yesterday Sunday, 20 June, 2021 after a wonderful outing in Lithuania.   The Nigeria trio of Oyinlomo Quadre, Adesuwa Osabuohien and Sarah Adegoke with the feat became the first Nigerian ladies to participate in a Billie Jean King Cup tournament. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica