Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge holds in Lagos

The first edition of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge will hold in the Surulere area of Lagos State on Saturday, June 12, 2021. According the event organsers, the one-day soccer fiesta has been scheduled to commemorate the birthday celebration of the former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, on June 12. The competition which would see eight grassroots youth teams participate at the Obele Odan Community Centre Football Field has generated so much interest from members of the Surulere community, who have expressed their happinesses to honour and celebrate one of Nigeria’s football legends, an Olympic gold medallist and a former African Footballer of the Year. The Chairman of the Sports Committee of Obele Odan Community Development Association, Mr. Seinde Babatunde, said yesterday in Lagos, that, as a community, we are humbled by the choice of the ‘Prince of Monaco’ to celebrate his 2021 birthday at the Obele Odan Community, Fujah Road, off Randle Avenue.

“This was made possible by our CDA Chairman, Mr. Dapo Sotuminu, an accomplished Nigerian sports journalist and member Media Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, for using his close link to Ikpeba to convince him to celebrate his birthday this year with a mini-football championship in our community. Babatunde added, Obele Odan Community is renowned as the community that produced the likes of former Golden Eaglets captain Nduka Ugbade, Segun Fapetu, late Michael Akpan among a host of other sports men and women. “American Basketball legend, Hakeem Olajuwon, is noted to develop his skills at the Obele Odan Community Centre built far back as 1956.” “We are most honoured when we know that, this is the first time the former African Footballer of the Year is doing this anywhere in Nigeria.”

The one-day Victor Ikpeba 5-ASide Football Challenge would see eight teams battle for the title. They are; Godfrey Blazers FC, Ebele Lion FC, Chidi Spartans FC, Ejioye Warriors FC and Segun United Stars FC. The others are Rico Milan FC, Mccarthy Tigers FC, and Charlie’s Angel FC. The top three teams will get cash prizes, trophies and medals. The Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Supporters Club, through their president, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi, had confirmed their presence at the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, especially as it’s holding at the community he grew up.

