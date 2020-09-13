Victor Ikpeba: My aim is to make football better in Delta, but…

A former International, Victor Ikpeba, in an interview with ROTIMI MATTHEW spoke on the current administrative football crisis in Delta State and the way forward for the youth. Excerpts:

What is your view on football’s restart across the world

The football restart in Europe is courageous and they were able to follow all the global health protocols on COVID-19 for football to happen. Big kudos to Germany and other European countries that brought back football after about four months of lockdown.

How best can Nigeria embrace return of sports and the football league with CAF competitions coming up…

It’s a tough call. Do we have money to follow all the protocols? I don’t know how the Nigeria Football Federation is going to do it. Are the clubs ready for a restart? Will our players be ready to obey the protocols?

We have to keep our players together for two weeks or even one month. The NFF and the ministry should find a way round this in conjunction with the health authorities.

As a product of youth football, what is your view on the current state of ‘catch them young’ initiative in the country?

Some states are doing their own bit like Lagos and Delta states. We can stage football events from the grassroots to the states. There are lots of areas we can explore to develop football. We have to go back to the communities and develop the game

You are the Vice Chair-man of Delta State FA, what is the latest in the crisis between the federation and the NFF

As far back 2011, when I was a member of the technical committee of the federation together with Austin Okocha. We wanted to contribute to the growth of the game in the state.

On the current crisis, I kept quiet initially but it is important to set the record straight. The fact is people don’t like my face and they are afraid of my personality. Some people have been fighting over me for the past 15 months. But I am worried about our young boys back in Delta State. I know I can go attract sponsors from the corporate bodies and see we can develop football back there but some people don’t want this to happen.

They will hold an election next week Tuesday and I think its all about me. My aim is to give back something to Delta youths. Some of us are like i n – spiration to these young boys and we need to give them the opportunity to get to the next level and that is all I want. Somebody in the Delta Sports Commission and some powerful people in Abuja are behind the crisis.

We should think about our youths and the progress of the game. I don’t know where they came up with normalization committee. It is absurd. People should not look at their personal interests because if they do, the game suffers.

Why is it difficult for Nigerian players to win the African Footballer of the Year award in over two decades?

It’s a function of where they play and their inability to put in extra effort but now the future looks bright with Victor Osimhen in Napoli.

Majority of the players that win the awards are exceptional. I think our best opportunity now is Osimhen if he can do very well in Serie A and in the UEFA Champions League. He has to win some titles in the Italy. If Napoli can get to the final and have a good run in the champions league, the chances are bright for him.

He doesn’t need to win in Europe, if he can have a good run, he can win the African best player award, he is a player we can look out for.

How do you relax?

I love Formula 1, I love motor racing,

I love international rugby, I’m a big fan of the South African rugby team. My life has always been around sports.

