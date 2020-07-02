Victor Moses extends loan deal with Inter

Retired Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, has extended his loan deal with Serie A side, Inter Milan till the end of the current season.

Moses signed for the Nerazzurri on a year loan deal from English Premier League side, Chelsea, but with the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic, which affected sporting activities across the world leading to the Serie A season suspended.

With the original loan expected to end in May, Inter has decided to keep the player till the end of the campaign.

In a report on La Gazzetta dello Sport, Victor Moses and Alexis Sanchez (another loan signing from Manchester United) will remain at the Nerazzurri until the end of the championship, while as regards August Inter Milan are still in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The original loan agreement between Inter and the Premier League clubs expired on Tuesday, June 30.

Since joining the Milan based club in the January transfer window, Moses has provided two assists in 11 games to date and was in action for 491 minutes.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has featured in all the four matches Inter Milan have been involved in since the season restarted on June 13.

Moses is eligible to represent Inter Milan in their last ten games of the 2019-2020 season, beginning from Wednesday home clash against Brescia.

There is a cloud over the long-term future of the former Super Eagles star at Inter Milan, with the club sent to announce the signing of Real Madrid’s Morocco national-teamer Achraf Hakimi.

Like this: Like Loading...