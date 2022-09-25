Victor Muoghalu aims at reducing unemployment with Kobobid games website

The economic turmoil that has plunged many Nigerians below poverty line has made a few to think out of the box, on how best to boost businesses and reduce unemployment. It was on trying to help improve lives generally that Victor Muoghalu explained the vision behind establishing Kobobid gaming platform. At Muoghalu’s recent birthday celebration, the CEO of Kobobid Games stated that aside from the goal for every business to make money, the game platform is happy to position players with quality opportunities to win and purchase a wide range of items from gadgets to household appliances to cash prizes while improving people’s standard of living, which is a core vision of Kobobid. Speaking with a few journalists, Muoghalu pointed out that Nigeria’s stiff economy has plunged average Nigerians into the lowest level of poverty, added to that, COVID-19 also worsened the situation, leaving many with little salaries or nothing. “These challenges are among the reasons Kobobid gaming platform was created. We all know how much young people love games. Many international apps have used game apps to empower many young people around the world. This is what Kobobid has come to do. “Kobobid launched the most prominent gaming platform with the most interactive features in Africa through the introduction of Kobobid Auctions. As a brand, Kobobid vision is to fuel interactiveness and excitement, as well as provide alternative ways for people to afford expensive goods and transform the negative image of too-cheapto- be-true.
Related Articles
Why I chose ‘Mmanwu’ and not ‘Adanma’ as costume at Miss Universe
It has been accolades and warm welcome for Beauty Queen, Maristella Okpala after she won best costume at the just concluded Miss Universe world pageant. The Miss Universe Nigeria winner has explained the famous traditional masquerade of the southeastern tribe of Nigeria called “Mmanwu” was not her first choice when chosing the costume that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Woman in the News:… Sola Sobowale: Taking acting to new heights
She has graced the Nigerian movie industry like the proverbial colossus. But last week, her acting prowess went a notch higher with the release of the epic Politico- socio movie, King of boys: Return of the King by Neflix. Sobowale, who played the lead role in the film, as Madam Eniola Salami, garnered more […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Latasha Ngwube follows famous TV presenters like Oprah and Ellen into acting
Popular socialite, lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube recently followed the footsteps of international television and media personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen to act in her first series. Ngwube said that she is super excited that she can now add the ‘actor’ title to her resume as she is recently featured in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)