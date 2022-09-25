Victor Muoghalu aims at reducing unemployment with Kobobid games website

The economic turmoil that has plunged many Nigerians below poverty line has made a few to think out of the box, on how best to boost businesses and reduce unemployment. It was on trying to help improve lives generally that Victor Muoghalu explained the vision behind establishing Kobobid gaming platform. At Muoghalu’s recent birthday celebration, the CEO of Kobobid Games stated that aside from the goal for every business to make money, the game platform is happy to position players with quality opportunities to win and purchase a wide range of items from gadgets to household appliances to cash prizes while improving people’s standard of living, which is a core vision of Kobobid. Speaking with a few journalists, Muoghalu pointed out that Nigeria’s stiff economy has plunged average Nigerians into the lowest level of poverty, added to that, COVID-19 also worsened the situation, leaving many with little salaries or nothing. “These challenges are among the reasons Kobobid gaming platform was created. We all know how much young people love games. Many international apps have used game apps to empower many young people around the world. This is what Kobobid has come to do. “Kobobid launched the most prominent gaming platform with the most interactive features in Africa through the introduction of Kobobid Auctions. As a brand, Kobobid vision is to fuel interactiveness and excitement, as well as provide alternative ways for people to afford expensive goods and transform the negative image of too-cheapto- be-true.

