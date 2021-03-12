Arts & Entertainments

Victor Okhai emerges president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and former presidential aspirant, Victor Okhai has emerged the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN). Celebrated for his immense contribution to the film industry as a cinematographer, editor, screenwriter, Okhai has worked in various sectors of the industry including distribution and film production.

The filmmaker is also one of the guild’s co-founders. Okhai who succeeds Fred Amata, led the polls with 100 of the 151 total number of votes cast. I n c u m b e n t vice-president Mc- Collins Chidebe followed with 47 votes leaving other contestants Yinka Akanbi and Kehinde Soaga with 3 and 1 vote respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Biography of renowned artist, Okundaye, for launch in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bàtà Mi á Dún Ko Ko Kà, a biography of renowned batik and Adire textile designer, Níkę Okundaye’, will be officially launched this Saturday in Lagos. Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, and Nobel Laureatte, Professor Wole Soyinka, are among dignitaries that will grace the book launch.   Written by Kofo Adeleke, the book is […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cuppy signs new deal with label company, Platoon, for release of her debut album

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian DJ and artist, DJ Cuppy has announced that her new album will be released through label services company, Platoon. This comes a few weeks after she was announced as the new host of Africa Now on Apple Music. Her debut album which will be titled Original Copy is said to be ready and primed […]
Arts & Entertainments

House agent welds door, locks single mother, sick child in over unpaid rents

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A woman was on Wednesday evening locked inside her two-roomed rented apartment with a sick 20-month-old baby over alleged rent arrears in Njoro subcounty of Nakuru, Kenya. The woman, identified as Rhoda Makoha had her other four children housed by neighbours because they were locked outside their house as they played. Despite her plea to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica