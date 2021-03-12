Victor Okhai emerges president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and former presidential aspirant, Victor Okhai has emerged the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN). Celebrated for his immense contribution to the film industry as a cinematographer, editor, screenwriter, Okhai has worked in various sectors of the industry including distribution and film production.

The filmmaker is also one of the guild’s co-founders. Okhai who succeeds Fred Amata, led the polls with 100 of the 151 total number of votes cast. I n c u m b e n t vice-president Mc- Collins Chidebe followed with 47 votes leaving other contestants Yinka Akanbi and Kehinde Soaga with 3 and 1 vote respectively.

