Victor Sunday optimistic of good season for Spandau

FC Spandau 06 striker, Victor Sunday, is looking forward to a good season for his club in the Germany’s Landesliga league.

 

The player of Nigeria origin said the key thing for him is to give in his best while hoping for a top club to come for his signature. Speaking from his base, Sunday said the aim of every player is to play at the top level and his own won’t be an exception.

 

According to him, he want to play hard so as to move to big clubs in the Bundesliga. “The most important thing for me is to continue to work hard,” he said. “I want to play in the Bundesliga or any top league, but I can’t achieve that without giving my best where I am at the moment. “I want to be better in every areas especially my goals scoring ability. I know I have the talent and will work on it. “The opportunity will come for me at Spandau and what is important is for me to grab my chances and move forward.”

